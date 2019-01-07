Vertcoin Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $240,753.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00006950 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, QBTC and Bitsane.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.03782867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.04002954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00958810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.01317159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.01512692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00334945 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 47,640,275 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bitsane, YoBit, Poloniex, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Upbit, CoinEgg, QBTC, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

