Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Citigroup

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $206.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.61.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.20, for a total transaction of $376,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $715,902.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.