Vertical Research Lowers RPM International (RPM) to Sell

Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

RPM opened at $52.26 on Thursday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

In related news, Director John M. Ballbach acquired 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $5,832,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $5,122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 15.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $2,681,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

