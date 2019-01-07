VF (VFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen raised shares of VF from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush raised shares of VF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.75.

VFC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. VF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VF will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

