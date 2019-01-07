VICI Properties (VICI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $235,000.

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

