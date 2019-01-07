Viewray (VRAY) Trading 8.1% Higher

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.65. 92,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,137,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $588.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Viewray by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 16,471,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viewray by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,304,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viewray by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,108 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viewray by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Viewray by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,011,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

