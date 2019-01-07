Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $77.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $69,711.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 245,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,720.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 239,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $1,388,282.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 377,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,508,865 shares of company stock worth $44,406,999. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

