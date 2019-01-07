WABCO (WBC) Downgraded to Hold at Vertical Research

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBC. Robert W. Baird cut WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $125.00 price target on WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on WABCO from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of WBC stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,536. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WABCO has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.66 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in WABCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 193.3% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

