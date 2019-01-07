Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.63 ($122.82).

WCH traded up €1.66 ($1.93) during trading on Monday, hitting €80.62 ($93.74). 84,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a one year high of €175.75 ($204.36).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

