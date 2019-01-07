WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of WRTBY opened at $3.20 on Friday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; seismic, rig tensioning, CNG, and high pressure air and gas compressors; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.