Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Webster Financial worth $498,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 105.3% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42,549 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $50.97 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $120,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

