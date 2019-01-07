Weight Watchers International (WTW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE:WTW opened at $37.32 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $103,493.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,140.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $350,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,471,000 after acquiring an additional 750,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 601,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 164,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,471,000 after acquiring an additional 750,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 176.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

