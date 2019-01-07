Wells Fargo & Co Boosts LPL Financial (LPLA) Price Target to $65.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

LPL Financial stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Riepe sold 4,517 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $274,136.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,145. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 158.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

