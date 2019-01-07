Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.83 Million Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,552,419.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,950 in the last 90 days. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $25.94 on Monday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

