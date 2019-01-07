Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,355 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 761.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,534,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,831,000 after buying an additional 1,356,428 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $20,589,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $17,785,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,939,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 324,650 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $2,210,000.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $61,773.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann set a $93.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

