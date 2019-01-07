Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 76,878 Shares of CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,966 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. CryoPort Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 55.44%. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley started coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $301,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CryoPort Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

