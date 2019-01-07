Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,518,007.18 in Stock

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 262,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 267,294 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,504,865.22.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,221,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 348,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,283 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,247,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

