Westrock (WRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westrock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

WRK opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. Westrock has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $3,178,387.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 8.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock in the second quarter valued at $976,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Westrock by 11.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 885,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after buying an additional 114,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

