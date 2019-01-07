WEX (WEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “WEX’s businesses continue to suffer from seasonal changes. Global presence exposes WEX to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. A debt-laden balance sheet may limit WEX’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Further, the company’s shares have underperformed its industry’s growth in the past year. Despite such headwinds, WEX continues to grow organically driven by its extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. The company’s Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment is doing well on the back of increasing number of customer signings, solid sales pipeline and addition of numerous partners. WEX is active on the acquisitions and partnership front.”

Get WEX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.64.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $141.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. WEX has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in WEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,840,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,098,000 after buying an additional 111,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,912,000 after purchasing an additional 236,285 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 2.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 882,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 158,212 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.