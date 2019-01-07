Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 25,700 Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $1,668,187.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $64.99. 50,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,075. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $447.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/whitebox-advisors-llc-sells-25700-shares-of-conturaenergyinc-ctra-stock.html.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.