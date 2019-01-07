Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.02% of Williams-Sonoma worth $477,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 93.2% in the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $125,338,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold wsm” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/williams-sonoma-inc-wsm-position-raised-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.