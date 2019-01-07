Woori Bank (WF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Woori Bank alerts:

WF stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Woori Bank has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woori Bank by 1,661.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Woori Bank by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Woori Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Cards, and Other Operations. The Consumer Banking segment consists of lending to and taking deposits from its retail customers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.