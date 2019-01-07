WorldCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. During the last week, WorldCoin has traded flat against the dollar. WorldCoin has a market cap of $498,925.00 and $0.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000317 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

