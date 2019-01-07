Worldpay Inc (WP) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Worldpay in a research note issued on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $74.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

