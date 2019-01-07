Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) vs. Gafisa (GFA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) and Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xinyuan Real Estate and Gafisa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyuan Real Estate $1.98 billion 0.17 $63.62 million N/A N/A Gafisa $190.80 million 0.61 -$266.17 million N/A N/A

Xinyuan Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Gafisa 2 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Gafisa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xinyuan Real Estate and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyuan Real Estate 1.82% 4.36% 0.43% Gafisa -66.98% -29.37% -8.85%

Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Gafisa pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Xinyuan Real Estate has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Xinyuan Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Xinyuan Real Estate beats Gafisa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and direct negotiations. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, technical, and management consulting services; operates retail stores; sells construction materials; develops technologies; and installs intercom systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. Gafisa S.A. also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

