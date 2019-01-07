Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YARIY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of YARIY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

