Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 236,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 253.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 77,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.