Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Electronics For Imaging reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EFII. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:EFII opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a PEG ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFII. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter valued at $18,391,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at $12,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after buying an additional 303,845 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 222,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at $6,141,000.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

