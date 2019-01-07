Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Energy Fuels reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Shares of UUUU opened at $3.02 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

