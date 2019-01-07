Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will post sales of $103.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $123.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $443.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.60 million to $447.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $463.61 million, with estimates ranging from $452.42 million to $470.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

HMST traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $604.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.