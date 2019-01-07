Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.33 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report $750.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the highest is $762.18 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $568.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAH. ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $207,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.41. 480,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.