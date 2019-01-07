Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation (ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $151.38. The company had a trading volume of 864,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,618. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,584 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $982,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,260.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 3,547 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $625,158.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

