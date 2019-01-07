Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $252.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.70 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $270.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $988.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $991.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $983.53 million, with estimates ranging from $980.20 million to $987.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,199,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,805,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,880,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,683,000 after acquiring an additional 864,847 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,716,000 after acquiring an additional 400,781 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $11,090,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

