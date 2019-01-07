Zacks: Analysts Expect YPF SA (YPF) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts predict that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for YPF’s earnings. YPF reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YPF. ValuEngine lowered shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

YPF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. YPF has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. YPF’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in YPF by 1,509.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,150 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,403,000. Highland Capital Management LP grew its stake in YPF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 281,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in YPF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 160,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in YPF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

