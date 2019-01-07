Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,005.01% and a negative return on equity of 163.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

AKTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 247,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 9,264 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $45,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 178,419 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 137,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.