Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 109.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.35 on Monday, reaching $143.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,263,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,087,148. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $357.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.