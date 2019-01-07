Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Billion

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post sales of $15.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $15.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $15.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $71.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 billion to $71.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.02 billion to $73.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $96.29. 3,026,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

