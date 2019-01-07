Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $19.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.73 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

SNX traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.17. 14,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.69. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 113,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $9,099,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,125,080 shares in the company, valued at $412,722,692.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Miau bought 116,809 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.48 per share, with a total value of $9,400,788.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,323,048.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 370,331 shares of company stock worth $29,495,099 and sold 4,609 shares worth $361,156. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,563,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,967,000 after acquiring an additional 92,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,944,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,475,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,186,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.