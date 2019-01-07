Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.39 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $137.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,218.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.19. 260,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,425. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

