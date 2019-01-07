Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Duluth had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Duluth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $200,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $710,430. Insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth about $263,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $504,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Duluth has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

