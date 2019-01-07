Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $73.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.95 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $74.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $251.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.20 million to $258.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $287.53 million, with estimates ranging from $238.53 million to $321.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNK. B. Riley began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,325. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $254,800.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $155,433.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,717.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 391.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 658,468 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $805,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 507.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 598.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

