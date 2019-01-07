Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report sales of $106.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.09 million and the lowest is $100.02 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $165.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $461.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $490.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $433.90 million, with estimates ranging from $408.83 million to $461.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $232,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,557 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Hughes purchased 13,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,908.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,511,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 168.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,029,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,477,000 after buying an additional 5,042,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,087.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,284,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,644,000 after buying an additional 4,088,167 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,095,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 3,136,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $24,390,000.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,320. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

