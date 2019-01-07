Zacks: Brokerages Set $57.00 Target Price for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $57.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. 1,050,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,615. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 931.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

