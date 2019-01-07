Zacks: DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price target on DLH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

DLHC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432. The company has a market cap of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.36. DLH has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. DLH had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.68% of DLH worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

