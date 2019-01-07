Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIGNA (CI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cigna have outperformed its industry's growth in six months' time. The company has completed the acquisition of Express Scripts, which should lead to long-term growth. A robust Global Supplemental business, growing Government business, increasing membership, and strong capital position are the other positives. Strong 2018 outlook reflects business strength. However, increase in leverage, rise in operating expenses and suspension of share buyback might weigh on earnings.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CI. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.79.

Shares of CI opened at $188.69 on Thursday. CIGNA has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $227.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIGNA will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in CIGNA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,335 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 172.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,726 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,648,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $968,133,000 after purchasing an additional 226,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,490,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,672,000 after purchasing an additional 151,971 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

