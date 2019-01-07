Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Domtar (UFS) to Hold

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “For fourth-quarter 2018, Domtar expects lower maintenance costs and price increases to aid the Pulp and Paper segment’s results. Domtar will benefit from the margin-improvement plan within the Personal Care Division. Further, cyclical demand growth and development in specialty business will drive growth. Moreover, the company remains well poised to benefit from its focus on balanced capital-deployment approach. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past year. However, Domtar's performance will be hurt by plant maintenance shutdown, rising raw material prices, competitive pressure and unfavorable foreign currency movements.”

Get Domtar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of UFS opened at $36.24 on Friday. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Domtar by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domtar (UFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.