Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fastenal (FAST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Product and freight inflation, unfavorable product mix, pricing as well as competitive pressures have been hurting gross margins of Fastenal. In the first nine months of 2018, Fastenal’s gross margins declined 90 basis points year over year due to tough comparison, along with product and freight inflation. That said, the company’s aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and the ecommerce business raise hope. Sales through vending devices also continued to grow at a pace of more than 20% in the quarter, primarily due to higher installed base. Although Fastenal remains optimistic about its performance in the forthcoming quarters, given improved pricing expectation as well as reasonable gross margin comparisons through the rest of 2018, we wait for better visibility. Earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting the upside potential for the stock.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. Longbow Research raised shares of Fastenal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,947.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 965 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,755.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

