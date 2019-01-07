Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L3 Technologies (LLL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. The company is all set to merge with electronics and communication systems provider Harris Corp. The merged entity projects to realize $500 million of annual gross cost synergies and $3 billion of free cash flow in three years’ time, post the completion of the deal. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. L3 Technologies has been also witnessing weak performance in some of its product lines. Its shares also underperformed its industry in the past one year.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLL. ValuEngine lowered L3 Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Vertical Research raised L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3 Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.67.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. L3 Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.76 and a 12 month high of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,887,000 after buying an additional 789,305 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 308,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,638,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 124,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

