Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tribune Publishing (TPCO) to Hold

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $403.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.78. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $255.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 18.92%. Analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at $2,344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at $685,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

