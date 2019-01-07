Zacks Investment Research Downgrades US Ecology (ECOL) to Hold

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECOL. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on US Ecology from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 162,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,810. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.60.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. US Ecology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

